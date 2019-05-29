No decision on Modi-Imran meet at Bishkek

New Delhi: India will persist with its policy of not having talks with Pakistan unless it stops cross-border terrorism, and no decision has been taken as yet on any separate bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that will take place at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14.

It is, however, a distinct possibility that the two leaders, besides exchanging pleasantries when they meet at the summit, may also hold an informal meeting on the summit’s sidelines.

As already reported in this newspaper, the Pakistan PM has not been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.