Margin fell at Harish’s Siddipet too: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that he was not prepared to accept that he did not perform his job well, which led to the party’s losses in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. He said he did not feel that he had failed as working president.

He was speaking informally with mediapersons in the backdrop of the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election at Karimnagar, which he oversaw, and Nizamabad, and the victory by three lakh votes at Medak where party leader T. Harish Rao was incharge.

Asked about the Medak result, Mr Rama Rao said that though the party had won with a huge majority, the lead of the TRS had decreased in Siddipet, which is represented by Mr Harish Rao. Mr Rama Rao also said there was no truth in the talk that Mr Harish Rao was sidelined. On the defeat of Ms K. Kavitha from Nizamabad, he said that the large number of farmers contesting from the constituency were not the reason for the loss. Those who filed the nominations were not farmers, but political leaders, he said and alleged that the Congress and BJP leaders had colluded in the election.

“Don’t forget that Kavitha is the daughter of a fighter. I and Kavitha had faced many setbacks in the past and one defeat would not demoralise us,” he said.

Maintaining that there were several factors and reasons behind the victory of the BJP and defeat of the TRS in certain seats, he said even the BJP leaders would not have thought that they would win Adilabad. The BJP got 50,000 votes in Sircilla segment in the Lok Sabha polls but only 3,000 in the Assembly elections in December, he pointed out.

He said that national leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda had also lost the election.

He pointed out that there would have been no difference even if TRS would have won all 16 seats as the BJP got a majority on its own.