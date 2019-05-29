Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Fire brokes out at gowdown in Park Circus area of Kolkata, 15 fire tenders at spot

PTI
Published May 29, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
An officer of Kolkata Police said that there was no casualty in the incident.
The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a godown in Park Circus area of south Kolkata Wednesday afternoon, an official said. At least 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the official said.

The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze.

 

An officer of Kolkata Police said that there was no casualty in the incident. There is no report of anyone trapped in the blaze, he said. The facility is situated near railway tracks in Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway.

Train services were not affected due to the fire since the godown is situated at a safe distance from the south section tracks, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

...
Tags: park circus, fire broke out
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


