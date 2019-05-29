Cricket World Cup 2019

Dr Payal suicide case: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today

ANI
Published May 29, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 9:35 am IST
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has suspended the three doctors.
The three doctors were arrested for allegedly abetting the post-graduate medical student Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, to end her life on May 22. (Representational Image)
 The three doctors were arrested for allegedly abetting the post-graduate medical student Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, to end her life on May 22.

Mumbai: The third doctor, Ankita Khandelwal, accused of harassing medical student Payal Tadvi was arrested by police on Wednesday.

All the three accused doctors in the case- Ankita Khandelwal, Bhakti Mehre and Hema Ahuja have been arrested and are likely to be produced before the court on Wednesday. Mehre and Ahuja were arrested on Tuesday.

 

The three doctors were arrested for allegedly abetting the post-graduate medical student Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, to end her life on May 22.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a suo moto cognisance of the matter and written to the hospital administration, requesting to appraise with the action taken in the case.

"The NCW is deeply disturbed...It is a matter of serious concern," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote in the letter addressed to hospital director Dr Avinas Supe.

On Monday, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women had issued a notice to Dean of the BYL Nair Hospital seeking a report on the action taken in the case.

Earlier, the hospital administration of BLY Nair Hospital had formed an anti-ragging committee to probe the suicide.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has suspended the three doctors. The accused doctors, on Monday, wrote to the association urging to ensure 'fair' probe into the issue.

Tags: dr payal, suicide, national commission for women, nair hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra


