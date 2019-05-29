Delhi HC upholds life term of 25-year-old for sodomy

The HC bench upheld the verdict of a trial court which had awarded life term to the convict, a neighbour of the minor, and dismissed his appeal.

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has upheld life imprisonment awarded to a man for sodomising a four-year-old child, saying his perverse act would have caused physical injuries and left deep emotional scars on the victim.

The court said the 25-year-old convict was himself father of a small child, but he had no compunction in committing such a heinous crime. The HC bench upheld the verdict of a trial court which had awarded life term to the convict, a neighbour of the minor, and dismissed his appeal.

The HC said that considering the nature of the crime and the tender age of the victim, the compensation amount of `4 lakh awarded to the child by the trial court ought to be enhanced. The order be forwarded to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.