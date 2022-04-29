TSRTC hikes bus fare for festival services

NewsThis practice in RTC existed since 2008, during which 1.50 of the fare used to be charged for special services. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad: A bus ride will cost more for commuters during the festivals, special occasions, or holiday. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation circulated a notice to all its depots on Wednesday, saying the special buse services will charge 1.25 times of fare during festivals, occasions, jataras, special events and holidays.

This is applicable to express, deluxe, super luxury, volvo and all other high-end buses that include inter-state services other than scheduled services. Special services would clear the additional traffic during special occasions.

This practice in RTC existed since 2008, during which 1.50 of the fare used to be charged for special services, (which means if the normal fare is Rs 100, in this category,Rs 150 is charged from a commuter). After the new MD, CV Sajjanar, took charge, he had stated in a press conference that he will not be increasing the fare on special services as that will burden the commuters.”

From then on, the corporation withdrew the 1.5 system and started charging normal fare even for special operations. Even for the largely-attended Sammakka Saralakka and Medaram Jatra, wherein TSRTC arranged 3,845 buses to facilitate trouble-free travel for the devotees, the corporation had charged normal fare.

However, the TSRTC is reintroducing this special service fare by raising the fare by a 1.25 times.