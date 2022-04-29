Nation Current Affairs 29 Apr 2022 SCB Residents not ha ...
SCB Residents not happy with new garbage collection plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Apr 29, 2022, 2:42 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2022, 5:06 am IST
The residents suggested that the authorities instead focus on regular cleaning and sweeping of roads
The new system is aimed at streamlining the hitherto unorganised process, by following the solid waste management rules. (Representational Image/ DC)
 The new system is aimed at streamlining the hitherto unorganised process, by following the solid waste management rules. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Thursday initiated the new door-to-door garbage collection system, by roping in around 300 workers
and assigning them various streets and colonies.

The new system is aimed at streamlining the hitherto unorganised process, by following the solid waste management rules. The move, however, has not gone down well with several resident welfare associations (RWAs), which are objecting to SCB’s control over the waste management exercise.

 

“We have to be exempted from the new rules as we already have a system in place. We are managing on our own the safety, surveillance and cleanliness of our premises using our own funds,” said Arvind Lingala, secretary, Vikrampuri Colony.

The residents suggested that the authorities instead focus on regular cleaning and sweeping of roads.

SCB officials say the RWAs are not segregating the waste at source, and that there were shortcomings in the way the waste management was being done.

“We will ensure that there is door-to-door garbage collection all through the year and even during festivals. The new Swacch auto tippers collect the biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste separately,” said A. Mahender, sanitary inspector, SCB.

 

