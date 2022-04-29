Nation Current Affairs 29 Apr 2022 HC stays community s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC stays community service for six IAS officers in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 29, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Earlier, when two IAS officers filed an appeal on the same issue, the division bench headed by CJ Prashant Kumar Mishra issued a stay order
Andhra Pradesh High Court.
 Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Vijayawada: The AP High Court on Thursday stayed its earlier sentence of community service pronounced on six senior IAS officers for contempt of court.

A division bench comprising Justices Asaduddin Amanullah and T. Raja Sekhara Rao heard the appeal of the IAS officers and issued a stay order on the implementation of a single judge verdict imposing community service in welfare hostels once in every month for a year.

 

Earlier, when two IAS officers filed an appeal on the same issue, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra issued a stay order.

The eight IAS officers were sentenced to take up community service in social welfare hostels by providing counselling and providing a sumptuous meal to the students on a Sunday once a month for a period of one year in contempt of court case dealing with their failure to stop construction of structures on the premises of government schools.

...
Tags: ias officers, contempt of court, community service
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


