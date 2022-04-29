Air Chief says IAF must be ready for small, intense ops at ‘short notice’

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari speaking at a seminar on logistics, organised by IAF on the theme ‘Orchestrating Logistics Support for Air Combat Operations’. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari said on Thursday that the current geopolitical situation necessitates the IAF to prepare for intense and small duration operations at a short notice.

“There would be a need for us to prepare for short swift wars as well as be ready for a long drawn standoff akin to what we are seeing in Eastern Ladakh,” Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said at a seminar on logistics, organised by IAF on the theme ‘Orchestrating Logistics Support for Air Combat Operations’.

He said that this new paradigm of high-intensity operations, coupled with minimal build-up time will require major changes in terms of operation logistics.