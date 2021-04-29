Nation Current Affairs 29 Apr 2021 Woman patient dies i ...
Woman patient dies in Srikakulam while family looks for cash in ATMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 29, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2021, 12:53 am IST
The management of a hospital had refused to accept advance through online and suggested cash
  The family members kept her in the autorickshaw and went looking for nearest ATMs to draw cash. (Representational Image/AFP)

Visakhapatnam: A 55 year old woman patient died on the road while her family members went to an ATM to fetch money after the management of a hospital refused to accept online transactions. The incident took place in Rajam in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Reports said the patient, identified as Anjali of Penta Agraharam near Rajam, developed complications arising out of Covid-19 and her family brought her to a corporate hospital in the town. The management refused to accept advance through online and suggested cash. The family members kept her in the autorickshaw and went looking for nearest ATMs to draw cash. When they returned she was lying on the road. It was found that Anjali gasped for breath and died in the autorickshaw. The driver put her body on the road side and disappeared.

 

When the family members requested passersby, revenue, police and others to help them to take the body none came forward to help them. They said even the municipal commissioner was aware but it did not come out of his chambers to help them.

A local television channel reporter Vaddadi Rajesh came forward to help them wearing PPE kit and took the body in a vehicle to the crematorium. District collector J. Niwas asked the Rajam officials to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

 

