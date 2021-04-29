Nation Current Affairs 29 Apr 2021 Telangana struggles ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana struggles to meet COVID-19 jab demand

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 29, 2021, 6:31 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2021, 6:31 am IST
Several vaccination centres are running short of supplies and were asking people to come again
With each passing day, according to officials, the state is making do with lesser vaccine stocks. (Photo: DC)
 With each passing day, according to officials, the state is making do with lesser vaccine stocks. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Even as the state is struggling with conducting Covid-19 tests, the drive to vaccinate people is also hitting some roadblocks, primarily because not enough stocks of the vaccines are available with the state health department.

With each passing day, according to officials, the state is making do with lesser vaccine stocks. For instance, on April 26, Telangana state administered 1,87,769 first, and 27,525 second doses of the vaccine to people. But on April 27, these numbers fell to 89,650 and 19,238 respectively.

 

Several vaccination centres are running short of supplies and we are having to ask people to come again, an official said.

While this is so, there was some confusion whether the fresh wave of administering Covid-19 shots to people in the age band of 18 and 44 years, will take off in the state as expected on May 1. Those who logged in to the portal, cowin.gov.in starting at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, were not provided actual vaccination slots but could register themselves. “The current exercise in opening up the registration is to estimate the demand from this age group for vaccination,” director of health services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao told reporters here at a press conference.

 

It may be recalled that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had recently announced that everyone in the state will be vaccinated for free. However, as things stand, there is some confusion if the free vaccination will be at the state-run vaccination centres or all vaccination centres in Telangana, and if someone opts to get a shot at a private facility, would they be required to pay for the shot. Currently, Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech said that it would sell each dose to the states at Rs 600 and at Rs 1,200 for private hospitals, while Covishield maker Serum Institute of India today said it would charge Rs 300 per dose to states and Rs 600 per dose to private vaccination facilities.

 

However, some clear directions on this are expected to come at a meeting expected to be chaired by the Chief Minister on Thursday where he will review the Covid-19 situation in the state. The night curfew imposed in Telangana comes to an end on April 30, and a decision on whether to extend it is also expected to be taken at the meeting.

...
Tags: telangana vaccination, vaccine shortage in telangana, vaccination for 18 and above, vaccination, night curfew in telangana, telangana covid cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

CoWin system collapsed several times on the day it opened for public registration.

Covid-19 vaccine website crashes

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distribute Jagananna Vasathi Deevena cheque to students at the camp office on Wednesday, Ministers A Suresh (right), Ch Venu (left), and M Sankara Narayana others also seen. (Photo: DC)

SSC, Inter exams to be held in AP

Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer. (Representational Photo: AP)

SEC bans victory processions, rallies after results of civic polls on May 3

The new Act makes Delhi's elected government virtually toothless and hands over sweeping powers to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal who now controls nearly 80 departments and can even stall a Bill enacted by the Assembly, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

L-G in-charge of Delhi, MHA notifies Act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid-19 vaccine website crashes

CoWin system collapsed several times on the day it opened for public registration.

Serum Institute cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 300/dose

The phase 3 of vaccination will begin amid concerns of vaccine shortage as states like Maharashtra are short of vaccines and may not begin the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on Saturday. (AP)

Series of earthquakes jolt Assam and most of the Northeast

A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. (AFP)

Election Commission should be charged with murder: Madras HC

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, hearing a petition on whether there were adequate Covid safety procedures in place during vote counting at the Karur constituency, went so far as to say, “Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably.” (PTI Image)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham