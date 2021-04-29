Nation Current Affairs 29 Apr 2021 Serum Institute cuts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Serum Institute cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 300/dose

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Apr 29, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Bharat Biotech which priced its Covaxin shots at ₹600 for states and ₹1,200 for private hospitals is yet to announce the price cut
The phase 3 of vaccination will begin amid concerns of vaccine shortage as states like Maharashtra are short of vaccines and may not begin the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on Saturday. (AP)
 The phase 3 of vaccination will begin amid concerns of vaccine shortage as states like Maharashtra are short of vaccines and may not begin the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on Saturday. (AP)

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Wednesday that Covishield vaccine will cost states ₹300 instead of ₹400 and called it a "philanthropic gesture".

"As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," Mr Poonawalla wrote in his tweet. SII said it would continue to provide vaccines to the Centre at ₹150 a shot.

 

Bharat Biotech that makes Covaxin and had priced each dose of its vaccine at ₹600 for states and ₹1,200 for private hospitals, is yet to announce the price cut.

The Centre on Wednesday opened vaccine registration for those in the age group of 18-44 years. But as soon as registration opened at 4 pm, there was a surge in the number of people trying to register and the CoWin system crashed several times. There were 383 million API hits within the first three hours of registration and eventually only 8 million people could manage to book slots. The government said more slots will be made available soon.

 

Union health ministry officials said initially the API hits were as high as 2.7 million per minute. Vaccination for the 18 plus population begins from May 1.

In the last 24 hours India on Wednesday registered close to 3.61 lakh fresh cases and 3293 deaths amid concerns of testing going down in several places due to lack of reagents and testing kits.

The phase 3 of vaccination will begin amid concerns of vaccine shortage as states like Maharashtra are short of vaccines and may not begin the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on Saturday.

 

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday formally announced free vaccination for all in the age group of 18 to 44 years in government hospitals, but there is still uncertainty over when the inoculation drive for this age group will start. Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation announced that due to insufficient vaccine stock, 40 private vaccination centres will be closed on April 29, while the remaining 33 private centres will give only the second dose. Some cities in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also reported a shortage of vaccines.

 


Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, sanctioned the procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PMCares Fund as the government also intensified efforts to improve Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) supply for Covid management. As per officials, PM has instructed that these oxygen concentrators should be procured at the earliest and provided in states with high case burden.

In addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants under PMCares Fund, 500 new PSA oxygen plants have been sanctioned. The PSA plants will augment the supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen at hospitals in district headquarters and Tier 2 cities. These 500 PSA plants will be established with transfer of the indigenous technology developed by DRDO and CSIR to the domestic manufacturers.

 

 

...
Tags: covid vaccine price, serum institute, bharat biotech, covishield updated price, cowin system crash


Latest From Nation

The family members kept her in the autorickshaw and went looking for nearest ATMs to draw cash. (Representational Image/AFP)

Woman patient dies in Srikakulam while family looks for cash in ATMs

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR undergoes further tests, likely to return to Pragati Bhavan today

A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. (AFP)

Series of earthquakes jolt Assam and most of the Northeast

Siddique Kappan. (via Twitter)

SC directs UP govt to shift Siddique Kappan to Delhi hospital for treatment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Series of earthquakes jolt Assam and most of the Northeast

A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. (AFP)

Election Commission should be charged with murder: Madras HC

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, hearing a petition on whether there were adequate Covid safety procedures in place during vote counting at the Karur constituency, went so far as to say, “Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably.” (PTI Image)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)

As other states grapple with shortage, Kerala has reserve of 510 MT oxygen

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. (Image: Instagram/shailajateacher)

It's a national health emergency, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Centre 24 hours to present to it a national plan on the supply of oxygen, essential medicines and manner and method of administering vaccine.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham