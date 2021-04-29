Overenthusiasm of Covid-19 patients leading to shortage of medicines in AP

Some infected patients and their family members are making every effort to influence the doctors in both govt and private hospitals for a bed, remdesivir injections and medical oxygen. (Photo: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: As many Covid-19 patients from the state are becoming increasingly choosy with regard to hospital bed, remdesivir injection and medical oxygen irrespective of their need, it is mounting pressure on health infrastructure and even causing shortage at times.

A woman employee from a public sector undertaking was desperate to get a bed in a hospital when her father’s health condition was serious after getting infected with the virus. After she managed to get a bed in a private hospital in Amalapuram, she wanted that remdesivir injections be administered. Even before the doctors could assess the requirement of the patient, the family members are deciding what kind of treatment has to be given and are making frantic efforts assuming that they could help save the life of their loved ones.

In another case, a man hailing from a middle-income group from Chirala, tested positive. His family members were desperate to get a bed in a hospital. They managed to get one at a private hospital in Guntur district. The hospital authorities reportedly asked them to check whether the treatment they were going to offer would be covered under the Aarogyasri scheme or health insurance scheme. It is believed that they were trying to cash in on the ignorance of the patient’s family.

Some private hospitals empaneled for Aarogyasri scheme, stopped giving remdesivir injections as their cost has been revised to Rs 800 and Rs 600 per vial depending upon the manufacturer from May 1 It was earlier priced Rs 2,800.

Vizianagaram district medical and health officer Dr S.V. Ramana Kumari said, “It is true that we are receiving a lot of calls from people asking for a bed in a specific hospital, remdesivir injections and medical oxygen. We are trying to educate them to come out of their misconception that both the injection and the medical oxygen are no longer a ‘sanjeevini’ to save their lives.”

Anantapur additional DMHO Dr Rama Subba Rao said, “Some people are on an overdrive with regard to the treatment to be given even if it is for the doctors to decide the best possible course. We are trying to advise them not to panic as have all requisite facilities.”

District health authorities state that if such demands are obliged, and when supply is less, this will cause trouble to patients who are in desperate need of them.

Guntur DMHO Dr J. Yasmin said, “Though we are getting calls from people seeking such favours, we are trying to convince them to take treatment as per their need and not based on their demand.”