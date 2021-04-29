Nation Current Affairs 29 Apr 2021 After outside food b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After outside food ban, Covid-19 patients now starved at Telangana's TIMS Hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 29, 2021, 11:49 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2021, 11:52 am IST
A patient in the hospital, who reached out to us was in tears reporting that another patient in a ward he was in, died from hunger
The TIMS management decided to crackdown on food being brought from the outside because the officials believed that patient attendants and families were complaining about the deplorable conditions at the hospital. - By arrangement
 The TIMS management decided to crackdown on food being brought from the outside because the officials believed that patient attendants and families were complaining about the deplorable conditions at the hospital. - By arrangement

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Covid-19 patients have not been fed on time for many hours at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences over the past 36 hours.

This follows the TIMS management, a hospital run by the Telangana State Government, banning patient attendants and families from bringing food from home, or outside, for delivery to their loved ones undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the hospital.

 

A patient in the hospital, who reached out to this correspondent was in tears reporting that another patient in a ward he was in, died from hunger. “That patient was a diabetic and did not get dinner last night, and breakfast this morning. He just died of hunger. Please help us get food on time,” the patient begged.

“Please call the Director, the doctors or anyone. We are hungry,” the patient pleaded.

With most patients at TIMS on high doses of steroids as part of the Covid-19 treatment, their hunger levels stay high, which in turn means they need to be fed well, and multiple meals if needed.

 

Deccan Chronicle can also confirm that many patients were not provided their dinner on Wednesday night, well past midnight.

Patients in entire floors are being made to wait for long hours for breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

And even if, and when the hospital-provided food arrives, it is of ‘compromised quality’, as per information collected by Deccan Chronicle from multiple sources.

It is learnt that the current canteen contractor is expressing helplessness in finding people to work in a Covid-19 hospital, and because of this, is unable to have food delivered on time to all patients in all the floors of the hospital. It is also learnt that the TIMS management is in the process of replacing the food contractor and new one is expected to take over in a couple of days.

 

The TIMS management decided to crackdown on food being brought from the outside because the officials believed that patient attendants and families were complaining about the deplorable conditions at the hospital. It may be recalled that Deccan Chronicle, on April 27, carried an expose ‘Covid-19 patients exploited at Telangana’s TIMS hospital’, about how patients and their families were being put through the grid by staff working at the hospital demanding money for even basic services such as providing drinking water to the patients.

 

Instead of addressing the issue, the TIMS management, which reports directly to the Telangana State Health Department, decided to cut off access to the hospital for patient families and as part of this exercise, banned delivery of food to patients by families.

...
Tags: telangana tims, tims hospital crackdown, food denied, outside food, covid-19 patients starved
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Covid-19 patients exploited at Telangana's TIMS Hospital
HC slams Telangana state on DC’s TIMS expose
Health care system stands exposed: Eatala Rajender
After DC expose, TIMS refuses to give home-made food to Covid-19 patients

Latest From Nation

According to reports, a hashtag calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly blocked on Facebook on Wednesday. (AP)

Facebook blocks hashtag calling for PM Modi's resignation, says it was a mistake

With each passing day, according to officials, the state is making do with lesser vaccine stocks. (Photo: DC)

Telangana struggles to meet COVID-19 jab demand

CoWin system collapsed several times on the day it opened for public registration.

Covid-19 vaccine website crashes

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distribute Jagananna Vasathi Deevena cheque to students at the camp office on Wednesday, Ministers A Suresh (right), Ch Venu (left), and M Sankara Narayana others also seen. (Photo: DC)

SSC, Inter exams to be held in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid-19 vaccine website crashes

CoWin system collapsed several times on the day it opened for public registration.

Serum Institute cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 300/dose

The phase 3 of vaccination will begin amid concerns of vaccine shortage as states like Maharashtra are short of vaccines and may not begin the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on Saturday. (AP)

Series of earthquakes jolt Assam and most of the Northeast

A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. (AFP)

Election Commission should be charged with murder: Madras HC

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, hearing a petition on whether there were adequate Covid safety procedures in place during vote counting at the Karur constituency, went so far as to say, “Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably.” (PTI Image)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham