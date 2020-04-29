36th Day Of Lockdown

Kerala: Rs 5000 fine for not wearing masks in Wayanad

ANI
Published Apr 29, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2020, 4:12 pm IST
The police will invoke the Kerala Police Act (KPA) 118 E and a case will be registered against an individual who fails to wear a mask
Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
 Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Wayanad: Individuals not wearing masks in public spaces would be charged a fine of Rs 5,000, Wayanad Superintendent of Police Ilango said on Wednesday.

"The police will invoke the Kerala Police Act (KPA) 118 E and a case will be registered against an individual who fails to wear a mask. As per the KPA, Rs 5000 fine will be collected from the person," said the SP.

 

"If the person wishes to proceed with the case in court, as per the act if found guilty the person will attract an imprisonment of 3 years jail or fine of Rs 10,000 or both, " added Ilango.

Apart from collecting fines from people not wearing masks in public, shopkeepers would also be fined if they do not provide facility to sanitise hands in their shops.

"A fine of Rs 1000 will be collected from shop keepers who fail to keep soaps or sanitizer facility in their shops or if employees are not wearing masks. The fine will be compounded as per KPA 120," Ilango said.

According to the latest data by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has a total of 485 positive COVID-19 patients with 359 patients recovering from the disease and four fatalities, as of Wednesday.

