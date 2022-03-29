Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2022 Day-two of the strik ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Day-two of the strike hits Central offices, state stayed peaceful

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Work in public sector banks, insurance services, transport, postal, telecom, coal and fuel sectors was hit the most
Hyderabad: The first day of the two-day strike call given by 10 Central trade unions badly impacted Central government offices across the state but it went off peacefully on Monday.

Many employees staged protests in Hyderabad and all district headquarters against the Union government's ‘anti-people, anti-farmers and anti-employees’ policies.

 

Work in public sector banks, insurance services, transport, postal, telecom, coal and fuel sectors was hit the most.

At a dharna in Narayanguda, CPM state committee member M. Srinivas said “The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to privatise even profit-earning undertakings like LIC, BPCL, banks and PSUs. The government must not buckle down to corporate companies.”

V. Raghunathan, general secretary of the South Central Zonal Council of the All India LIC Employees Federation, said, “The Union government is toeing the line of corporate giants and undermining the rights of the working class. This cannot be tolerated.” CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that the protests won’t stop until the Centre withdraws the move to privatise banks.

 

Tags: two day strike
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


