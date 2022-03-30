TS begins steps to regularise contract employees

The state had issued an order to regularise the services of contract employees in February, 2016. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The finance department has initiated the process to regularise the services of contract employees in various departments. Over 11,000 contract employees are all set to be regularized, officials said.

Special chief secretary, finance, Ramakrishna Rao issued an order on Tuesday to all departments to forward names of eligible persons by duly following rules of reservation and roster points.

This follows an announcement made by chief minister Chandrashekar Rao in the recent budget session of the assembly to fill over 91,000 vacancies in various departments. These included 81,000 posts through direct recruitment and 11,000 posts through regularisation of contract employees, officials said.

The state had issued an order to regularise the services of contract employees in February, 2016. The process got stuck after petitions were filed against this in the high court and it stayed the order, in 2017. The high court dismissed the petition in December 2021.