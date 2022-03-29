Temperature soars, IMD warns of further increase

With maximum temperature hitting 36-39 degree Celsius during the day time and 24-26 degree Celsius at 4.30 am, it is important for one to stay hydrated to avoid any health complications. (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: City witnessed high temperatures on Monday. Maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius were recorded by the India Meteorology Department (IMD) on the day.

There is a difference of about 15-16 degree Celsius recorded in one day which might cause shock, heart attack and stroke if one’s body was directly exposed to sudden change in temperatures, warned health specialists in the city.

With maximum temperature hitting 36-39 degree Celsius during the day time and 24-26 degree Celsius at 4.30 am, it is important for one to stay hydrated to avoid any health complications, said Dr Santhosh Kumar, health specialist.

“Those who were infected by Covid must take extra care when there is difference in temperature. These complications can rise because of extreme heat conditions and heat waves which directly affect one’s body temperature internally. There might also be a psychological effect and gastrointestinal diseases, apart from heart attack and stroke,” he said.

He added that the sudden change in temperatures affected the blood flow and if a person was hydrated well, he or she could survive the temperature change without any internal damage. The maximum temperature is likely to hit 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday and minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius during the wee hours.