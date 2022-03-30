Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2022 Link road works in I ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Link road works in IT corridors going on at brisk pace

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 30, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 12:15 am IST
The project has been divided into different phases abd works taken up in the first two phases are underway
These roads are acting as alternate routes and are being used by scores of people, decongesting traffic on the main roads. (Representational image/ ANI)
Hyderabad: Works for the link road project, aimed at easing traffic in the IT corridors in the city, being executed by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), have been

going on at a brisk pace. The state government, after reviewing with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and HRDCL officials, finalised 135 link roads with a total length of 126.20 km.

 

The project has been divided into different phases. Works taken up in the first two phases are underway. As per HRDCL records, under missing links projects (Phase-II), development of 13 link roads is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 298.56 crore. Currently, the 0.75 km Alkapuri Township- Radial Road 5 Narsingi stretch, 1.75 km Dollar Hills- Neknampur stretch and 3.89 km ORR–Lanco Hills stretch are being developed in the Phase-II. Meanwhile, five roads are in the tender stage and preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) is under progress for these roads.

 

Similarly, 37 stretches covering 44.7 km were taken up in the Phase I, at an estimated cost of Rs 313.65 crore, of which 16 works have been completed.

These roads are acting as alternate routes and are being used by scores of people, decongesting traffic on the main roads. Under the Phase-III, a 6.5 km link road from Chandanagar Railway Station to Venkateshwara Nagar Layout (South), 1.6 km link road from Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu and 1.5 km link road from Ameenpur Village to HMT Colony at Miyapur have been identified. As many as 29 corridors will be developed at a cost of Rs 491.49 crore under the missing links project Phase III.

 

An HRDCL official said the state government embarked upon development of model corridors in a bid to improve transport systems in Hyderabad. She said link roads would help ease traffic congestion on the major corridors by acting as parallel routes. The proposed construction of missing link/slip roads are expected to improve mobility, shorten travel distances for commuters, improve road safety and help reduce carbon emissions.

The official said the proposed 5 km link road connecting Kondapur, KPHB and Serilingampally would be a major relief for commuters travelling to IT corridors. She said the link road would be constructed at the cost of Rs 15 crore, which was the second longest and expensive project.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad link roads
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


