Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2022 Govt should procure ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
Gandhi also accused the Centre and the Telangana government of politicising the issue and asked them to stop harassing the farmers.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (DC FIle Image)
 Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (DC FIle Image)

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voiced support to Telangana farmers on Tuesday and said the government should procure every grain of paddy produced by them.

He also accused the Centre and the Telangana government of politicising the issue and asked them to stop harassing the farmers.

 

"It is a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility of procuring paddy produced by Telangana farmers and politicising the issue," Gandhi said in a tweet in Telugu.

"Stop harassing farmers with anti-farmer activities and buy every grain produced in Telangana," he added.

"The Congress party will continue to fight on behalf of the farmers until every seed produced in Telangana is procured," Gandhi said.

...
Tags: telangana paddy procurement
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Paddy purchase: TRS to step up stir against Centre
KCR says no more talks with Centre on paddy, only protests
Piyush Goyal ticks off TS government over paddy procurement

Latest From Nation

DMK's new office in Delhi. (ANI Image)

Stalin to inaugurate DMK office in Delhi on April 2

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Mamata writes to non-BJP CMs, calls for united opposition against saffron party

Actor Dileep (DC file image)

Actor Dileep appears before Crime Branch for second day in actress assault case

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Russian foreign minister Lavrov may visit India this week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (AFP)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

Banking services partially impacted on second day of strike

Bank unions are protesting against the government's move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in the Budget for 2021-22. (PTI)

Bharat bandh partially impacts banking services, normal life

Left Front workers block railway tracks during a nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against Centre's policies, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hijab verdict: All India Muslim Personal Law Board moves SC

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->