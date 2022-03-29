Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2022 COVID-19: India reco ...
COVID-19: India records 1,259 fresh case, 35 more fatalities

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2022, 10:25 am IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at a school, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
 A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at a school, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: With 1,259 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,30,21,982 on Tuesday, while the number of active cases of the infection further declined to 15,378, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,070 with 35 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said, adding that a reduction of 481 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.

A total of 5,77,559 tests were conducted to detect the infection in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 78.79 crore COVID-19 tests.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,24,85,534, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 183.53 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021 and the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021.

Of the 35 new fatalities, 25 were reported from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,070 Covid deaths have so far been reported in the country, including 1,47,780 from Maharashtra, 67,822 from Kerala, 40,051 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,151 from Delhi, 23,494 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

 

...
Tags: india covid 19, india covid deaths, covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


