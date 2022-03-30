Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2022 CM Jagan wants Polav ...
CM Jagan wants Polavaram project expedited

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 30, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to finalise designs of lower cofferdam and ECRF dam of Polavaram quickly
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to speed up works on the multi-purpose Polavaram national project while providing relief and rehabilitation to oustees through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Reviewing the progress of Polavaram and other priority irrigation projects at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to finalise designs of lower cofferdam and ECRF dam of Polavaram quickly. He also wanted relief and rehabilitation (R&R) projects fast-tracked. Officials informed the Chief Minister that they have already shifted 7,962 of the 20,946 families.

 

CM ordered officials to notify Sangam Barrage as Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage. At this juncture, officials informed him that works on Nellore and Sangam barrages have almost been completed. They will be ready for inauguration by May 15.

When Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials to complete works on Owk Tunnel-2 by August, officials said the tunnel is being excavated at the rate of 400 metres per month at Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project. The same will be increased to 500 metres per month. The Chief Minister wanted officials to take steps for supplying water from Tunnel-1 from September. Officials said works on both the tunnels will be completed by 2023 and pointed out that inter-linking of Vamsadhara-Nagavali rivers is going on full swing.

 

CM instructed officials to invite tenders for supplying water to Udayagiri and Badvel areas under Veligonda project. He wanted them to prepare plans for lifting water from Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara River and pumping it to Hiramandalam Reservoir. He directed officials to take necessary measures for expeditiously starting works on Neradi Barrage of Vamsadhara River. The project will benefit both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which can use half of the stored water.

The Chief Minister asked officials to complete works of Thotapalli Project and expedite works under Gajapatinagar Branch Canal. With regard to Taraka Rama Tirtha Sagar project, officials informed CM that works related to the reservoir have almost been completed. Only tunnels and other minor works are in progress.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted officials to invite tenders for Mahendra Tanaya project after taking permission from the finance department. He directed the officials to focus on land acquisition and other issues related to Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project and extend the main canal till Srikakulam.

...
