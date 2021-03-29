Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2021 India records 68,020 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 68,020 new COVID cases, highest single-day spike since October

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2021, 10:58 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 10:58 am IST
India's COVID tally had crossed 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16
Medical workers note down details of tourists for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on March 27, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)
New Delhi: India saw 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to  5,21,808, which comprise 4.33 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent, the data stated.

 

A total of 68,020 new cases were reported in a day, the highest recorded since October 11 last year, taking the country's tally of cases to 1,20,39,644, while the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 74,383 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 11.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,55,993, while the case fatality rate has further has dropped to 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, 24,18,64,161  samples have been tested up to March 28 with 9,13,319 samples being tested on Saturday.

...
Tags: covid update, india covid second wave, highest single-day rise this year, covid-19 tally above 1.20 crore
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


