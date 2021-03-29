Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2021 Delhi Police warns o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Police warns of strict action against violation of COVID protocols on Holi

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
Police personnel, besides patrolling, are also urging to people to stay in their homes in view of rising coronavirus cases
Women play with colours ahead of Holi festival, in Lucknow on March 27, 2021. (PTI/Nand Kumar)
 Women play with colours ahead of Holi festival, in Lucknow on March 27, 2021. (PTI/Nand Kumar)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said patrolling has been increased and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued in view of Holi.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Tuesday ordered that there would be no public celebrations here during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

 

Delhi reported 1,881 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest in around three-and-half months, while the positivity rate rose to 2.35 per cent, according to the health department.

Patrolling has been intensified during Holi, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said.

"Pickets have been placed by the district police in their respective areas. Patrolling has been increased. Police are focusing on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them," he said.

"As public gathering is not allowed this year during Holi celebrations, strict action will be taken against those who do not adhere to coronavirus protocols. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home," Biswal said.

 

Police personnel, besides patrolling, are also urging to people to stay in their homes in view of rising coronavirus cases and making announcements through loudspeakers about guidelines and safety protocols.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunken driving and over-speeding among others.

"Special checking teams have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators. Special traffic police checking teams along with PCR and local police teams have been stationed on various roads and strategic locations or intersections across Delhi," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary said.

 

In cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, the driving license will be seized and it will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum of three months, police said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had earlier directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the DDMA order.

On Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had instructed his officers to ensure optimal visibility of the force and follow safety guidelines while strictly enforcing the DDMA orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

In view of consecutive festivals in the coming week, he had stressed that the DDMA guidelines regarding COVID-appropriate behaviour should be strictly adhered to and enforced on the ground.

The police commissioner had also instructed his staff to follow safety guidelines while enforcing the DDMA orders.

...
Tags: holi celebration, delhi police, strict action against violation of covid protocols on holi, delhi chief secretary vijay dev
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Commission on Monday informed the court that it will ensure the sanctity of the elections by ensuring that no multiple votes are cast by such voters in the polls. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Kerala HC directs EC to ensure only one vote for a person

National award-winning film actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi has been fielded by the BJP-NDA from the Thrissur constituency. (Image: Twitter/@TheSureshGopi)

Political parties field actors, TV stars in Kerala, adding glamour to poll arena

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media in New Delhi on March 22, 2021. (PTI file photo)

Sharad Pawar in hospital after abdominal pain, to undergo surgery

Medical workers note down details of tourists for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on March 27, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

India records 68,020 new COVID cases, highest single-day spike since October



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 68,020 new COVID cases, highest single-day spike since October

Medical workers note down details of tourists for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on March 27, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Daily COVID-19 deaths over 300 for first time this year, 62,714 new cases

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus infection at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AFP)

No more lockdowns in Telangana, assures KCR

Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. — DC file photo

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an

IAF to get 10-11 rafale aircraft in a month

Rafale jets give India an edge over China and Pakistan as it is armed with the most advanced beyond visual range Meteor air-to-air missiles which have a range of upto 150 kilometres. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham