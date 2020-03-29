Two persons home quarantined in Kerala die, samples to be tested for virus

An ambulance driver wearing a protective suit prepares to exit the special isolation ward where coronavirus-suspected patients are being quarantined at the Kochi Medical college in Kerala. (PTI)

A 65 year old non resident Keralite and an ambulance driver who were under home quarantine for coronavirus died in Kerala. Abdul Khader, a native of Cheleri in Kannur district and 30 year old Vishnu from Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district passed away. As per reports, the deceased did not exhibit any symptoms of the virus.

However, to rule out the possibility, their swab samples have been collected for virus test.

Abdul Khader arrived from Sharjah on March 21 and was staying in isolation. His body has been shifted to Government Medical College Kannur.

The ambulance driver was quarantined after bringing the body of a person who had passed away from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram. On Saturday, Vishnu complained of severe abdominal pain and vomiting following which he collapsed. Though he was rushed to the government medical college, he could not be saved. His swab samples too were collected and will be sent for testing.