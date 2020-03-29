Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2020 Migrants in Kerala h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Migrants in Kerala hit the road violating lockdown over covid19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 29, 2020, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2020, 4:23 pm IST
Demands transportation facility to native place
Hundreds of migrant workers gathered on the roads and demanded that authorities should immediately arrange vehicles for them to go home. (PTI)
 Kochi: Hundreds of migrant labourers blocked the road in Paippad village near Changanassery in Kottayam district demanding transportation facility to return to their native place. The migrant workers also alleged that they are not provided enough food and water.

Violating the national lockdown guidelines, hundreds of migrant workers gathered in the junction and demanded that authorities should immediately arrange vehicles for them.

 

Health department and panchayat authorities reached the spot and held negotiation talks following which most of the labourers left. More police personnel have been deployed to disperse the crowd.

Kottayam district collector P K Sudheer Babu also reached the spot.

Meanwhile, minister for food and civil supplies P Thilothaman said that food and accommodation facilities have been arranged for the migrants.

Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran urged the Union government to intervene in the issue as Kerala government alone can’t arrange travel facility for them. “If a special train is arranged, the state government can facilitate the workers’ travel,” he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the state government to provide food, accommodation and other necessary facilities for the labourers.

Tags: changanassery, lockdown violation, p thilothaman, kadakampally surendran, ramesh chennithala, coronavirus (covid-19), migrant labourer, paippad, p k sudheer babu
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam


