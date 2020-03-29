Maharashtra covid19 tally climbs to 196

Labourers wait for food packets during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kalbadevi area in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: With three more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of such patients in the state has gone up to 196, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

However, he did not specify the places where these three new patients belong to.

"Three more people have tested positive, taking the tally to 196. However, 34 people have been discharged so far in the state. So the number of active COVID-19 patients in the state is 155," Tope said.

All the cured and discharged people have been advised to observe mandatory home quarantine for 14 days from the date of discharge, he said.

"The current count of COVID-19 patients in the state is 196- Mumbai and Thane Region 107, Pune 37, Nagpur 13, Ahmednagar 3, Ratnagiri 1, Aurangabad 1, Yavatmal 3, Miraj 25, Satara 2, Sindhudurg 1, Kolhapur 1, Jalgaon 1 and Buldhana 1," he said.

"Of the total number of discharged people, 14 are from Mumbai, 15 from Pune, one each from Nagpur and Aurangabad and three from Yavatmal, taking the total to 34. There are only 155 active cases in reality," he said.