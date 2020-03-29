Covid19 in Southern states: Key developments today

KERALA

Holy Week celebrations to be livestreamed in view of lockdown

Kochi: The liturgical celebrations of the Holy Week from April 5 would be low-key and held without the presence of the faithful and would be livestreamed in view of the lockdown as part of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, the Syro-Malabar Church has said.

Women's panel to offer tele-counselling in the time of coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram: Women, suffering from mental stress and strain in the time of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, now have an indoor remedy to get relief, thanks to the tele-counselling initiative of the Kerala Women's Commission (KWC).

NRI under home quarantine in Kannur dies of heart attack

Kannur: A non-resident Keralite (NRK) under home quarantine here since he returned from Sharjah recently died on Sunday, officials said.

Hundreds of migrant workers hit streets in Kerala seeking transportation to native places

Kottayam: Seeking transportation to travel to their native places, hundreds of migrant workers on Sunday hit the streets near Changanassery violating the 21-day lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Two men in Kerala commit suicide for not getting liquor

Thrissur/Alappuzha: Frustrated at not being able to get liquor due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, two men ended their lives in different parts of Kerala, police said on Sunday.

KARNATAKA

Karnataka CM apprises Oppn leaders about steps to contain coronavirus in state

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday convened an all-party meeting and apprised the Opposition leaders about the measures taken by the government to contain the coronavirus in the state.

Bengaluru municipal corporation opens 31 fever clinics

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the metropolitan municipal corporation of Bengaluru on Sunday started 31 fever clinics in Bengaluru. Working on a war-footing, the BBMP set up these clinics a day after announcing the launch of these hospitals.

TELANGANA

Telangana records first Covid death

Hyderabad: The government on Saturday reported the state’s first death related to the coronavirus, that of a 74-year-old man who passed away late last week. Tests on samples collected from his body showed him to have been coronavirus Covid-19 positive.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra's Chittoor defy lockdown as market timings extend to avoid mass gathering

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh: People of Srikalahasti town have started defying lockdown rules after the government increased the timings of vegetable markets till 1 PM.

At first, the markets were allowed from 6 AM to 9 AM only. But from March 26, timings were extended and markers are decentralised with a view to reduce the mass gatherings of people.

TAMIL NADU

Over 15000 people booked in Tamil Nadu for violating lockdown rules

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police on Sunday said it has booked 15,610 cases for violations relating to the Section 144 Cr Pc in force in the state as part of the 21-day lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.According to police, total number of cases for violations of lockdown rules was 15,610 and the total First Information Reports registered was 14,815.