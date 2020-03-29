Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2020 Coronavirus will rea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus will reach your villages, families through you: Kejriwal to migrants

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have started walking back to their homes due to the lockdown
Migrants board a bus to their native villages amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at NH24 near Delhi-UP Border in Ghaziabad. PTI photo
 Migrants board a bus to their native villages amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at NH24 near Delhi-UP Border in Ghaziabad. PTI photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to migrant workers not to leave for their native places during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the interest of the country.

Taking to Twitter, he asked the migrant workers to stay wherever they were as the risk of the coronavirus spreading increases due to large gatherings.

 

Thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have started walking back to their homes due to the lockdown.

In his tweets in Hindi, Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to stay wherever they are.

"I assure you that the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for your food and accommodation.

"For now, do not go to your villages in the country's interest," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

So far, 49 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital.

"I appeal to all of you (migrant workers) not to go to your villages. Stay wherever you are, because in large gatherings, you are also at risk of being infected with the coronavirus.

"The coronavirus will reach your villages and families through you and it will then spread across the country," Kejriwal said.

It will be difficult to save the country from this epidemic if that happens, he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 979 in India on Sunday with the death toll rising to 25.

...
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


