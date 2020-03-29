Nation Current Affairs 29 Mar 2020 5 Pakistanis on medi ...
5 Pakistanis on medical visas in India sent back via Wagah

Published Mar 29, 2020, 7:12 pm IST
They were successfully returned to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border
Five Pakistani nationals on medical visas stranded in India managed to return to Pakistan through the Wagah land border on Sunday after coordination between Indian and Pak authorities. They had been stranded in Delhi and neighbouring Noida due to the Coronavirus travel restrictions.

In a statement, the Pakistan High Commission stated, “Five Pakistan nationals, namely Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq, Nighat Mukhtar, Yasir Mukhtar, Muhammad Khalid and Chaudhry Muhammad Asif, today, successfully returned to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border. These individuals had come to India on medical visas and they were stranded in Noida/New Delhi (India) due to coronavirus - related restrictions. The regular movement across Attari-Wagah border is also currently suspended.”

 

It  was pointed out that “earlier, four stranded Pakistan nationals, including a 12-year old boy, Sabeeh Sheeraz, and his accompanying parents and grandfather, were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border on March 20”.

The Pakistan High Commission “remained in close contact with the Indian side as well as the relevant authorities in Islamabad to firm up expeditious and safe return of these Pakistanis”, adding that “in close coordination with both Indian and Pakistan sides, the Mission is making all-out efforts for early return of the remaining Pakistan nationals stranded in India”.

