search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Won’t remove creamy layer in quota: Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 29, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 1:30 am IST
He also made it clear that the Centre will not remove the creamy layer from among SC/STs from the purview of reservation.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the “creamy layer” concept or principle would not apply for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes reservations and the NDA government would not pass any order for the removal of the “creamy layer” among SC/STs.

Additional solicitor-general P.S. Narasimha made this submission before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A.M. Kanwilkar, hearing a petition filed by the Rajasthan-based Samta Andolan Samiti and nine members of this society who belong to the poor and downtrodden strata of SC/ST seeking removal of the “creamy layer”.

 

The ASG submitted that an order passed by the President of India under Article 341 of the Constitution would not include “creamy layer” and this principle would not apply to SC/STs. He also made it clear that the Centre will not remove the creamy layer from among SC/STs from the purview of reservation.

Article 341 says “the President may with respect to any state or Union territory, and where it is a state after consultation with the governor thereof, by public notification, specify the castes, races or tribes or parts of or groups within castes, races or tribes which shall for the purposes of this Constitution be deemed to be SC in relation to that state or Union territory, as the case may be”.

However, counsel Gopal Sankaranarayan for the samiti said quota would not apply for third-generation SC/STs as they would come within the ambit of creamy layer.

Tags: nda government, scheduled caste, supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
 

Video: Pole dancing pregnant woman shocks the internet

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New ‘foolproof’ system from Monday to check CBSE paper leak: Javadekar

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said an internal probe was initiated into reports claiming that the papers were leaked. (Photo: File)

No injustice to south: BJP’s Ram Madhav meets 15th finance panel chief

Following the meeting, Ram Madhav said that he received an assurance from the Finance Commission’s chairman that the states with progressive population would not be penalised. (Photo: File/PTI)

4 'foreign' militants planning suicide attack on security forces killed in J&K

The officials believe that the militants had sneaked into Rajouri from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after breaching the Line of Control (LoC) five days ago. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Centre to seek clarification from SC on Cauvery Management Board

It is the stand of Tamil Nadu that the judgement is very clear on setting up of CMB as the apex court had upheld the Tribunal’s award in its entirety except a slight modification by increasing the allocation to Bengaluru for drinking water.

With US relations souring, China to Pak's rescue with USD 60 bn for CPEC

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham