search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Rs 1.66 crore penalty levied on corporate colleges for violations

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Mr Srihari said Rs 1.04 crore penalty was collected from Sri Chaitanya group and Rs 62.72 lakh from Narayana group for various violations.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari
 Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari

Hyderabad: The state government on Thursday told the Assembly that Rs 1.66 crore penalty had been levied on corporate junior colleges for flouting the norms on student intake and fees.

Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Kadiam Srihari said the government would hold special raids on corporate schools and colleges from April 2 to check if classes were being conducted during summer vacation.

 

Mr Srihari said Rs 1.04 crore penalty was collected from Sri Chaitanya group and Rs 62.72 lakh from Narayana group for various violations.

“The vigilance and enforcement department conducted raids on corporate schools and colleges and detected violations regarding enrolling more students than the sanctioned strength and collecting fees other than that prescribed by the government. The affiliations for these institutions were renewed only after penalties were paid and lapses rectified,” he added.

Mr Srihari said the Sri Chaitanya group had 104 recognised schools with enrolment of 54,129, while the Narayana group ran 54 with enrolment of 26,463.

However, he said, there were complaints of these groups running several unauthorised schools and colleges and the matter was being looked into.

Besides, Sri Chaitanya group ran 71 junior colleges and Narayana group 86. All these corporate colleges were permitted by successive governments in undivided AP and the Telangana government had not given permission to a single corporate junior college after the state formation in June 2014, he added.

The government had formed special teams to conduct raids on corporate colleges last year and found grave irregularities in institutions run by Sri Chaitanya, Narayana, Gayatri and NRI groups.

“These raids revealed shocking things about how corporate educational institutions were functioning. They are holding classes during summer vacation. Unauthoried hostels were set up attached to educational institutions. Students are made to study round-the-clock. There are no sports or games for students resulting in mental agony, which is also cause for suicides,” Mr Srihari said.

Members, cutting across party lines, expressed anguish over the way corporate schools and colleges were functioning and demanded to crackdown on them.

Mr Srihari said the raids would be a continuous process and the government had tightened norms on working hours and setting up of hostels.

Tags: kadiam srihari, sri chaitanya college, gayatri
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
 

Video: Pole dancing pregnant woman shocks the internet

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New ‘foolproof’ system from Monday to check CBSE paper leak: Javadekar

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said an internal probe was initiated into reports claiming that the papers were leaked. (Photo: File)

No injustice to south: BJP’s Ram Madhav meets 15th finance panel chief

Following the meeting, Ram Madhav said that he received an assurance from the Finance Commission’s chairman that the states with progressive population would not be penalised. (Photo: File/PTI)

4 'foreign' militants planning suicide attack on security forces killed in J&K

The officials believe that the militants had sneaked into Rajouri from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after breaching the Line of Control (LoC) five days ago. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Centre to seek clarification from SC on Cauvery Management Board

It is the stand of Tamil Nadu that the judgement is very clear on setting up of CMB as the apex court had upheld the Tribunal’s award in its entirety except a slight modification by increasing the allocation to Bengaluru for drinking water.

With US relations souring, China to Pak's rescue with USD 60 bn for CPEC

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham