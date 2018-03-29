Telangana government declares April 2 holiday for banks

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has declared April 2 (Monday) as a holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act for the purpose of annual closing of accounts for banks only. This decision was taken as April 1 will be falling on Sunday.

Orders to this effect were issued by general administration department on Wednesday.

In a letter dated March 13, General Manager (Personnel), RBI, Hyderabad has requested for April 2 to be declared as a holiday for the purpose of annual closing of accounts as April 1 falls on Sunday.