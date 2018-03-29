search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Retweet this post, Congress dares Sushma Swaraj in new poll after big fail

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 29, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
Congress on Thursday tweeted another poll - just to make things 'explicitly clear' - and challenged Sushma Swaraj to retweet its post again.
Congress has been targeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj since March 20 after she confirmed in the Parliament that all the 39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul had been killed by the ISIS. (Photo: File)
 Congress has been targeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj since March 20 after she confirmed in the Parliament that all the 39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul had been killed by the ISIS. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress's Twitter poll against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj backfired spectacularly with over 76 per cent voting "No" to the Opposition party's poll question: whether the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was her biggest failure as Foreign Minister.

The foreign affairs minister re-tweeted the Congress poll that reflected her victory.

 

Read: Sushma Swaraj retweets Congress poll about her 'failure' as foreign minister

Undeterred, the Congress on Thursday tweeted another poll - just to make things "explicitly clear" - and challenged Sushma Swaraj to retweet its post again.

The new tweet gives respondents two options to choose from -- the killing of Indians in Iraq or the "unresolved" Doklam dispute. "No" is not an option in this one. So far, there are over 11,400 votes. And many of the respondents have taken fresh shots at the Congress.

The Congress has been targeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj since March 20 after she confirmed in the Parliament that all the 39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul had been killed by the ISIS.

Also Read: All 39 Indians kidnapped in Iraq’s Mosul killed by ISIS: Sushma Swaraj

The foreign minister declared, recently in parliament that the Indian workers, missing since 2014, had been confirmed dead after DNA tests on remains underneath a mound in Iraq's Mosul.

The Congress accused her of misleading the house and the families of the workers earlier, when she assured that the workers were safe until evidence otherwise. The party also decided to push a motion for breach of privilege.

Tags: sushma swaraj, indian hostages killed in iraq, congress, congress poll on sushma swaraj, doklam standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball tampering: Teary-eyed Steve Smith admits leadership failure, error in judgement

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: Williamson named SRH skipper as Warner barred over ball tampering

Kane Williamson replaces Australia’s David Warner, who was banned for one year from cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.(Photo: AP)
 

Chicken survives without head for a week after being decapitated

Meanwhile it isn’t clear how the bird lost its head with locals suggesting that it was attacked by another animal (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cameron Bancroft on ball tampering: I lied about sandpaper, really ashamed and sorry

“Everyone is disappointed about what we have done for the game. It is a great shock to everyone. We need to improve. I have never ever been involved in tampering of the ball. It completely compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and a person. It's not acceptable," said Cameron Bancroft. (Photo: AFP)
 

British Armed Forces will be involved in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress and fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, on March 23, 2018, to attend an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space. (Photo: AFP)
 

Zicom Street Smart review: A must have for all cars

The Zicom Street Smart is nothing but a simple OBD-II (On-Board Diagnostics II) device that plugs into almost all modern vehicles available today.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fake Aadhaar card used in actor Urvashi Rautela's name to book room in Mumbai hotel

Based on actor Urvashi Rautela's complaint, the Bandra police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) against the unidentified person. (Photo: File)

EC to draft 'code of conduct' for partner social media platforms to protect user data

The platforms which do not follow the proposed code will not get to partner with the poll panel. (Photo: @PIB_India)

No information on Judge Loya's death, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Loya died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

CBSE received handwritten notes with answers of Economics paper

The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter. (Photo: Representational Image | File)

Students protest in Delhi demanding full re-exam, say all papers leaked

Raising slogan ‘we want justice’, the protesting students said, 'either there should re-examinations of all subjects or else of neither.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham