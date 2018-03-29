search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi meets President Ram Nath Kovind over SC/ST act

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 2:19 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 2:19 am IST
On their part, opposition leaders, led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on the same issue.
New Delhi: Amid growing concerns among the SC/ST communities over the dilution of the provisions of arrest in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court, ruling NDA’s SC/ST MPs, led by Union ministers Ramvilas Paswan and Thawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue. 

On their part, opposition leaders, led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on the same issue. Mr Gandhi said that the dilution of arrest provisions in the SC/ST Act comes in the backdrop of growing atrocities on Dalits and tribals across the country. The opposition delegation, which had the Congress, BSP, NCP, CPI(M,) SP, DMK among other parties members, also handed over a memorandum to Mr Kovind. 

 

While Mr Paswan's outfit, LJP, which is part of the NDA, has filed a review petition in the apex  court against its earlier order, BJP SC/ST MPs also want the government to file a review petition against the apex court's judgement. 

Mr Paswan said that NDA MPs are confident that the government will take appropriate action in the matter.

That the issue could have serious ramifications for the BJP if not addressed immediately, was felt  after party's Bharaich MP Savitri Phule said she will hold a rally on April 1 in Lucknow under the banner of 'Namo Buddhai Jenseva Samiti' to highlight SC/ST, OBCs and minorities issues.

