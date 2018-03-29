search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Provision of ‘bridge course’ in NMC Bill to be removed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 2:16 am IST
NEXT will also serve as a screening test for doctors with foreign medical qualifications in order to practice in India.
NEXT will also serve as a screening test for doctors with foreign medical qualifications in order to practice in India.
 NEXT will also serve as a screening test for doctors with foreign medical qualifications in order to practice in India.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the removal of the controversial provision in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill which allowed a “bridge course” for ayurvedic and unani practitioners enabling them to practice modern medicine.

Official sources said the Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to remove the clause dealing with a bridge course for Ayush practitioners to practice modern medicine to a limited extent.

 

It has been left to state governments to take necessary measures for addressing and promoting primary health care in rural areas, sources further said.

In another significant decision regarding a provision of the NMC bill on entrance examinations, the Cabinet decided that the final MBBS examination will be held as a common exam across the country and would serve as an exit test called the National Exit Test (NEXT).

Having considered the common demand by students not to subject them to an additional licentiate exam for getting a licence to practise, the Cabinet approved making the final MBBS examination a common exam across the country that would serve as an exit test to be called NEXT.

Thus, the students would not have to appear in a separate exam after MBBS to get a licence to practice. NEXT will also serve as a screening test for doctors with foreign medical qualifications in order to practice in India.

The Cabinet approved these amendments recommended by the parliamentary standing committee on health. The NMC Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on January 2 this year, but was referred to the committee as many of its provisions were found to be contentious.

Some other amendments okayed by the Cabinet include fee regulation for 50 per cent seats in private medical institutions and deemed universities. Earlier, as per the bill’s provisions, the maximum limit was 40 per cent seats, for which fee could be regulated in private medical institutions and deemed universities.

Also, stringent punishment will be given to unqualified medical practitioners or quacks under the amendments.

Tags: national exit test, national medical commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
 

Video: Pole dancing pregnant woman shocks the internet

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rash driving kills more in Kerala

A total of 4,131 people died in 38,470 accidents across the state.

Kazhakkoottam-Vettu road: Govt to talk to protesters on highway alignment

Kazhakkoottam-Vettu road

Kundanoor flyover to be reality soon

Even though the flyover is to be built on the national highway, the project is being fully funded by the State government. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: British couple stays back for strays

Steve and Mary Muscroft,

Pattom Thanu Pillai park at Kuravankonam gets a facelift after decade

Renovation work in progress at the Kuravankonam park. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham