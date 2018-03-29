search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nitish Kumar is finished, BJP has set Bihar ablaze, says Lalu Yadav

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
Members of two communities clashed on Wednesday over taking out a religious procession in Bihar's Nalanda.
Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in Ranchi since December 23 in a fodder scam case, was taken to New Delhi on medical advice for specialised treatment at AIIMS. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in Ranchi since December 23 in a fodder scam case, was taken to New Delhi on medical advice for specialised treatment at AIIMS. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav after being brought to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS on Thursday said that "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now finished".

Pointing out the riots and incidents of violence in Bihar, Lalu Yadav said that the "BJP has set the whole state ablaze".

 

According to PTI, members of two communities clashed on Wednesday over taking out a religious procession in Bihar's Nalanda district, leaving more than 20 persons, including four security personnel, injured.

Nalanda is the native district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Communal clashes have erupted in several districts in the state since Ram Navami last Sunday.

"People from both sides indulged in heavy stone-pelting in Silao block of the district following a dispute over the route of a Ram Navami procession, and police had to resort to mild use of force besides firing tear gas shells to quell the mobs," Superintendent of Police, Nalanda, Sudhir Kumar Porika said.

Clashes have erupted in districts like Bhagalpur and Aurangabad, triggering a political slugfest with the opposition RJD-Congress combine blaming the spurt in such incidents on alleged dominance of the BJP, the junior partner in the Nitish Kumar government, on the state's bureaucratic machinery.

Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in Ranchi since December 23 in a fodder scam case, was taken to New Delhi on medical advice for specialised treatment at AIIMS.

Prasad had been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi on March 17 on complaints of uneasiness at Birsa Munda Jail and had left for New Delhi on Wednesday by train after a Special CBI court allowed him to seek treatment at Delhi AIIMS.

Senior advocate Chittaranjan Sinha, who has been handling the fodder scam cases for Prasad from the very beginning, said the 69-year-old RJD chief is suffering from diabetes, high creatinine levels and blood pressure.

A special CBI court last week sentenced Yadav to 14 years in prison fine of Rs 60 lakh in Dumka treasury case. He was pronounced guilty on March 19 in a fourth fodder scam case involving fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996.

Also Read: RJD chief Lalu Yadav sentenced to 14 years jail in 4th fodder scam case

Earlier in January, a CBI court in Ranchi had sentenced Lalu Prasad to five years in jail in the third fodder scam case.

Along with Lalu, former Bihar chief Jagannath Mishra, was also sentenced to five years in prison in the case. 

The conviction and the quantum of punishment was delivered in a case related to the Chaibasa Treasury from which Rs 33.67 crore were siphoned off against the actual allocation of just Rs 7.10 lakh in 1992-93.

On January 6, RJD chief Lalu Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail by a CBI special court in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.

Lalu Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and awarded five years in jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, aiims, fodder scam, nitish kumar, bjp, communal clashes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
 

Steve Smith: Deeply hurts to see the condition in which my mum and dad have been

Cricket Australia previously issued a year long ban for Smith along with Warner, while opener Bancroft was handed a less severe ban of 9 months.(Photo: AFP)
 

Ball tampering: Teary-eyed Steve Smith admits leadership failure, error in judgement

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: Williamson named SRH skipper as Warner barred over ball tampering

Kane Williamson replaces Australia’s David Warner, who was banned for one year from cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.(Photo: AP)
 

Chicken survives without head for a week after being decapitated

Meanwhile it isn’t clear how the bird lost its head with locals suggesting that it was attacked by another animal (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cameron Bancroft on ball tampering: I lied about sandpaper, really ashamed and sorry

“Everyone is disappointed about what we have done for the game. It is a great shock to everyone. We need to improve. I have never ever been involved in tampering of the ball. It completely compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and a person. It's not acceptable," said Cameron Bancroft. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

22-yr-old woman arrested for abducting, killing 5-yr-old child of lover

The accused, Anita Waghle, also a resident of Nallasopara, Palghar district, was arrested on Tuesday night, police said. (Photo: Representational | File)

Retweet this post, Congress dares Sushma Swaraj in new poll after big fail

Congress has been targeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj since March 20 after she confirmed in the Parliament that all the 39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul had been killed by the ISIS. (Photo: File)

Fake Aadhaar card used in actor Urvashi Rautela's name to book room in Mumbai hotel

Based on actor Urvashi Rautela's complaint, the Bandra police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) against the unidentified person. (Photo: File)

EC to draft 'code of conduct' for partner social media platforms to protect user data

The platforms which do not follow the proposed code will not get to partner with the poll panel. (Photo: @PIB_India)

No information on Judge Loya's death, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Loya died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham