search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lokpal issue: Anna Hazare ends fast after talks with Maharashtra CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 29, 2018, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 7:25 pm IST
Hazare was demanding setting up of Lokpal at the Centre, Lokayuktas in the states and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.
Social activist Anna Hazare ended his fast following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Social activist Anna Hazare ended his fast following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi for a week demanding setting up of the Lokpal, ended his fast on Thursday following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Talking to the reporters, Hazare said, “The Lokpal issue is still pending. Our chief minister is saying the issue will be solved within six months. The government and the public are not separate entities. It is the duty of the government to do good for the people."

 

The venue of his protest was the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption.

Hazare was pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: gajendra singh shekhawat, fast, hunger strike, anna hazare, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple Watch FaceID on the cards, patents filed

The design illustrates the camera, which is placed under the ‘user interface’ category, already includes a touch sensor, haptic feedback, display and speaker.
 

Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro review: Professional audio made practical

Beyerdynamic’s years of fine-tuning audio has resulted in a nicely balanced audio quality on the DT 240 Pro and one can experience it with an investment of around Rs 7,000.
 

Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AP)
 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
 

Steve Smith: Deeply hurts to see the condition in which my mum and dad have been

Cricket Australia previously issued a year long ban for Smith along with Warner, while opener Bancroft was handed a less severe ban of 9 months.(Photo: AFP)
 

Ball tampering: Teary-eyed Steve Smith admits leadership failure, error in judgement

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dalai Lama faces cold shoulder as India looks to improve China ties

Early this month, the government issued an unprecedented ban on Tibetans holding a rally with the Dalai Lama in New Delhi to mark the 60th anniversary of the start of the failed uprising against Chinese rule. (Photo: File)

Cauvery issue: TN to file contempt against Centre; CM meets ministers

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to move the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its February 16 judgement on the Cauvery dispute. (Photo: File)

ISRO launches GSLV rocket carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite

ISRO's GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite blasts off into the orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Beat the heat: As celsius touches 40 degrees, Hyd cops give buttermilk, water bottles

Traffic Police is distributing butter milk packets among its personnel deployed in the city to counter rise in temperature during summer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

At 62, Vijay Mallya to marry third time? All eyes on girlfriend Pinky Lalwani

Pinky Lalwai, a former Kingfisher Airlines air hostess, lives with Mallya at his mansion in Hertfordshire, which is about an hour and a half from London. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham