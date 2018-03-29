Lokpal issue: Anna Hazare ends fast after talks with Maharashtra CM

Social activist Anna Hazare ended his fast following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi for a week demanding setting up of the Lokpal, ended his fast on Thursday following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Talking to the reporters, Hazare said, “The Lokpal issue is still pending. Our chief minister is saying the issue will be solved within six months. The government and the public are not separate entities. It is the duty of the government to do good for the people."

The venue of his protest was the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption.

Hazare was pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

(With PTI inputs)