ISRO launches GSLV rocket carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Mar 29, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
A key feature of the satellite is providing mobile communication to India through multi beam coverage facility.
A view of fully integrated GSLV-F08 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at Sriharikota. (Photo: PTI/File)
Sriharikota: In its biggest launch of home-made communications satellite, the ISRO on Thursday launched rocket GSLV-F08 carrying the GSAT-6A communication satellite from Sriharikota, about 110 kms from Chennai.

The satellite will also provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in satellite based mobile communication applications.

GSAT-6A, is similar to GSAT-6, a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus with a mission life of about ten years.

GSLV-F08, weighing 415.6 tonnes with a height of 49.1 metre comes with notable improvements like induction of High Thrust Vikas Engine, electromechanical actuation system in place of electro-hydraulic actuation system.

The 27-hour countdown for the mission started at 13.56 hours on Wednesday following clearance from the Mission Readiness Review committee and Launch Authorisation Board, ISRO said.

The launch of GSLV-F08 from the second Launch Pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre marks the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F08 and sixth flight with indigenous Cryogenic upper stage.

Tags: isro, gslv-f08, gsat-6a, communication satellite, sriharikota
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Secunderabad




