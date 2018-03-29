search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will take action after Facebook, Cambridge Analytica respond: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2018, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 3:53 pm IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, 'We are very tough when it comes to data protection in India.'
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that a UK parliamentary committee is conducting an investigation and added that he did not wish to comment on the views of one of its members. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that a UK parliamentary committee is conducting an investigation and added that he did not wish to comment on the views of one of its members. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: The government has shot-off notices to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica on the data breach issue and will decide on action to be taken after receiving their responses, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

"We are very tough when it comes to data protection in India. Notice has gone from the Indian government to the two companies. We should wait for their reply. We will take action after their reply," Prasad told reporters.

 

Following up on its earlier warning, the IT Ministry on Wednesday issued a notice to social networking giant Facebook seeking its response over the user data breach and details of the measures it has put in place to ensure safety and prevent misuse of personal data.

Also read: Share information on data breach by April 7: Govt notice to Facebook

The ministry raised five questions for Facebook, including whether the personal data of Indian voters and users has been compromised by Cambridge Analytica or any other downstream entity in any manner, and gave the networking giant a deadline of April 7 to send detailed response.

It questioned whether the company or its related or downstream agencies utilising the data on the social media platform have previously been engaged by any entity "to manipulate the Indian electoral process".

The letter sent to Facebook noted that it has largest footprint in India in terms of user base and sought its reply on proactive measures being taken by the company to ensure safety, security and privacy of such large user data and to prevent its misuse by any third party.

A similar notice was earlier sent to Cambridge Analytica over media reports about questionable practices attributed to the UK-based firm in their efforts to influence elections by harvesting data of Facebook users.

Also read: Data breach unacceptable: Govt notice to Cambridge Analytica over Facebook

Prasad further said that a UK parliamentary committee is conducting an investigation and added that he did not wish to comment on the views of one of its members.

"I will not comment on that. A parliamentary committee of Britain is doing an investigation, and one of the members in that has commented, so I should not make any comments on that. If that committee sends any report, then we can think on it," Prasad added.

The past few days have seen a global outrage over the breach of user data on Facebook, forcing the company to issue an apology.

Data mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been accused of harvesting personal information of over 50 million Facebook users illegally to influence polls in several countries.

Facebook's data breach scandal sparked a furore in India with Prasad last week warning the firm of "stringent" action for any attempt to influence polls through data theft and threatening to summon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, if needed.

Tags: data breach, facebook data breach, cambridge analytica, ravi shakar prasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
 

Steve Smith: Deeply hurts to see the condition in which my mum and dad have been

Cricket Australia previously issued a year long ban for Smith along with Warner, while opener Bancroft was handed a less severe ban of 9 months.(Photo: AFP)
 

Ball tampering: Teary-eyed Steve Smith admits leadership failure, error in judgement

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: Williamson named SRH skipper as Warner barred over ball tampering

Kane Williamson replaces Australia’s David Warner, who was banned for one year from cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.(Photo: AP)
 

Chicken survives without head for a week after being decapitated

Meanwhile it isn’t clear how the bird lost its head with locals suggesting that it was attacked by another animal (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cameron Bancroft on ball tampering: I lied about sandpaper, really ashamed and sorry

“Everyone is disappointed about what we have done for the game. It is a great shock to everyone. We need to improve. I have never ever been involved in tampering of the ball. It completely compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and a person. It's not acceptable," said Cameron Bancroft. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt to file review petition before apex court next week over SC/ST Act

The top court had recently banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. (Photo: File)

Nitish Kumar is finished, BJP has set Bihar ablaze, says Lalu Yadav

Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in Ranchi since December 23 in a fodder scam case, was taken to New Delhi on medical advice for specialised treatment at AIIMS. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

22-yr-old woman arrested for abducting, killing 5-yr-old child of lover

The accused, Anita Waghle, also a resident of Nallasopara, Palghar district, was arrested on Tuesday night, police said. (Photo: Representational | File)

Retweet this post, Congress dares Sushma Swaraj in new poll after big fail

Congress has been targeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj since March 20 after she confirmed in the Parliament that all the 39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul had been killed by the ISIS. (Photo: File)

Fake Aadhaar card used in actor Urvashi Rautela's name to book room in Mumbai hotel

Based on actor Urvashi Rautela's complaint, the Bandra police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) against the unidentified person. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham