search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Dalai Lama faces cold shoulder as India looks to improve China ties

REUTERS
Published Mar 29, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
The Dalai Lama has lived mostly in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh since 1959, when he fled a Chinese crackdown.
Early this month, the government issued an unprecedented ban on Tibetans holding a rally with the Dalai Lama in New Delhi to mark the 60th anniversary of the start of the failed uprising against Chinese rule. (Photo: File)
 Early this month, the government issued an unprecedented ban on Tibetans holding a rally with the Dalai Lama in New Delhi to mark the 60th anniversary of the start of the failed uprising against Chinese rule. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama faces increasing isolation in India, his home in exile, as the government tones down an assertive stand towards China, in the hope of calming ties strained by the Doklam standoff.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

 

The confrontation underscored Indian alarm at China's expanding security and economic links in South Asia. China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative of transport and energy links passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK, to which India has strongly objected.

Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is reversing course, apparently after realising its hard line on China was not working, and the Dalai Lama is facing the cold shoulder.

"We are moving forward with this relationship, the idea is to put the events of 2017 behind us," a government source involved in China policy said.

The idea is to "be sensitive" to each other's core concerns and not let differences turn into disputes, the source said.

The Dalai Lama has lived mostly in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh since 1959, when he fled a Chinese crackdown on an uprising in his homeland.

In Dharamsala, his supporters run a small government in exile and campaign for autonomy for Tibet by peaceful means. New Delhi has allowed the Dalai Lama to pursue his religious activities in India and to travel abroad.

Early this month, the government issued an unprecedented ban on Tibetans holding a rally with the Dalai Lama in New Delhi to mark the 60th anniversary of the start of the failed uprising against Chinese rule.

This week, the Dalai Lama cancelled a visit to Sikkim, hosted by authorities there, officials say, lest it offended China.

Sikkim is south of the Doklam plateau where the military stand-off took place.

Even "thank you" rallies by Tibetans planned for New Delhi to show appreciation to India for hosting the Dalai Lama and his followers have been shifted to Dharamsala.

The foreign ministry said the government had not changed its position on the Dalai Lama.

"He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India. His Holiness is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India," spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

But the government's recent attitude is in stark contrast with his former treatment.

In 2016, the Dalai Lama was invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremony honouring Nobel Peace prize winners. The government later allowed him to visit Arunachal Pradesh, disregarding Chinese objections.

China reviles the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist and his activities in India have always been a source of friction, and a tool with which India can needle China.

"Tibet has utility to irritate China, but it is becoming costly for us now. They are punishing us," said P. Stobdan, a former Indian ambassador.

China has blocked India's membership of a nuclear cartel and it also blocks U.N. sanctions against Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar, responsible for attacks on India.

The Tibetan government-in-exile has been phlegmatic, expressing understanding of the shifting circumstances and gratitude to India for hosting the Dalai Lama for 60 years.

"The Indian government has its reasons why, these coming months are sensitive, and we completely understand and respect that so there's no disappointment at all," Lobsang Sangay, the head of the government in exile told reporters.

China has hailed better ties.

"Everyone can see that recently, due to the efforts of both sides, China-India relations have maintained positive momentum and development, and exchanges and cooperation in all areas have achieved new progress," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Thursday.

Lu said China was willing to work with India to maintain exchanges on all levels and to increase mutual political trust and "appropriately control differences".

A flurry of visits is planned.

Next week, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is heading to China and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj is due to visit in April.

PM Modi will visit in June for a regional conference and talks with President Xi Jinping.

The two sides are also expected to revive "hand-in-hand" counter-terrorism exercises when Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits China in April, a defence source said. The drills were suspended earlier.

Tags: doklam standoff, chinese army, indian army, dalai lama, indo-sino ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple Watch FaceID on the cards, patents filed

The design illustrates the camera, which is placed under the ‘user interface’ category, already includes a touch sensor, haptic feedback, display and speaker.
 

Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro review: Professional audio made practical

Beyerdynamic’s years of fine-tuning audio has resulted in a nicely balanced audio quality on the DT 240 Pro and one can experience it with an investment of around Rs 7,000.
 

Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AP)
 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
 

Steve Smith: Deeply hurts to see the condition in which my mum and dad have been

Cricket Australia previously issued a year long ban for Smith along with Warner, while opener Bancroft was handed a less severe ban of 9 months.(Photo: AFP)
 

Ball tampering: Teary-eyed Steve Smith admits leadership failure, error in judgement

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cauvery issue: TN to file contempt against Centre; CM meets ministers

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to move the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its February 16 judgement on the Cauvery dispute. (Photo: File)

ISRO launches GSLV rocket carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite

ISRO's GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite blasts off into the orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Beat the heat: As celsius touches 40 degrees, Hyd cops give buttermilk, water bottles

Traffic Police is distributing butter milk packets among its personnel deployed in the city to counter rise in temperature during summer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

At 62, Vijay Mallya to marry third time? All eyes on girlfriend Pinky Lalwani

Pinky Lalwai, a former Kingfisher Airlines air hostess, lives with Mallya at his mansion in Hertfordshire, which is about an hour and a half from London. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy holds talks with ministers on Cauvery issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy held discussions with his senior cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and other officials on the matter. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham