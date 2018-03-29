search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Chowkidar' weak as there is leak everywhere: Rahul's dig at PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 29, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
The remark is direct reference to PM's statement in a speech when he said he was the nation’s ‘chowkidar’ or security guard.
Taking to Twitter, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said there was a ‘leak everywhere’ under the Modi government. (Photo: PTI)
 Taking to Twitter, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said there was a ‘leak everywhere’ under the Modi government. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over CBSE calling for re-examination of Class 10 mathematics and Class 13 economics papers. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that there was a ‘leak everywhere’ under the Modi government.

Rahul wrote: “How many leaks? Data Leak, Aadhaar Leak, SSC Exam Leak, Election Date Leak, CBSE papers leaked, there is a leak in everything, chowkidar (watchman) is weak.”

 

The chowkidar remark is a direct reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in a speech when he said that he was the nation’s ‘chowkidar’ or security guard.

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has received a complaint by fax naming a person from Sector 8, Rajinder Nagar to be behind the paper leak of Class 10 and 12 examination papers.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

The complaint received by an unknown source on March 23 claimed that the perpetrator runs a coaching institute, and also named two schools from the same vicinity as complicit in the leakage, the CBSE conveyed to the Delhi Police on Thursday.

In the letter to the Delhi Police, CBSE stated that the complaint copy was forwarded to the regional office of CBSE on March 24 and to Inspector Sushil Yadav on his Whatsapp.

‘On March 26, CBSE academic unit received an unaddressed envelope containing four sheets of hand written answer papers of economics paper held on that day. It was indicated in the papers kept inside the envelope that the question paper was leaked and circulated through four WhatsApp numbers,’ the letter read.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said a new 'foolproof' system would be in place from Monday for CBSE board exams following reports that the CBSE Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers had been leaked.

His comments came after the CBSE decided to re-conduct the two exams following fresh reports in social media that the class 10 paper had been leaked.
Javadekar said an internal probe was initiated into reports claiming that the papers were leaked. The minister said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the developments.

It seems some kind of gang is behind this and is doing it deliberately. A special team is already probing the matter and the guilty will not spared, he told reporters as he faced a barrage of questions about the repeated leaks.

Also Read: New ‘foolproof’ system from Monday to check CBSE paper leak: Javadekar

On Monday, panic struck students following claims on Whatsapp that the class 12 economics paper has been leaked, though CBSE had denied it. On March 15, the social media was abuzz with reports that the class 12 accountancy paper had been leaked.

The Delhi Police's crime branch, on the other hand, has already begun investigating the alleged paper leak of the economics paper after registering a case in the matter.

Also Read: In CBSE paper leak, special Delhi Police team quizzes 25, mostly students

Tags: rahul gandhi, cbse paper leak, narendra modi, prakash javadekar, delhi police crime branch
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zicom Street Smart review: A must have for all cars

The Zicom Street Smart is nothing but a simple OBD-II (On-Board Diagnostics II) device that plugs into almost all modern vehicles available today.
 

First women's yoga training center opens doors in Gaza

There are few recreational activities for women in the densely-populated enclave of two million people, which is under a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'What the f**k is going on?' How Darren Lehmann's walkie-talkie outburst saved him

Sutherland said the probe appeared to show it had been an “isolated incident” had been a one-off. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Wear OS’ first Developer Preview hits smartwatches

The developer preview includes updated system images on the official Android Emulator and a downloadable system image for the Huawei Watch 2 Bluetooth or Huawei Watch 2 Classic Bluetooth.
 

Ball-tampering row: David Warner finally breaks his silence; here's what he said

"Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans," wrote David Warner. (Photo: AP)
 

Astronomers discover galaxy without dark matter

This Nov. 16image made with the Hubble Space Telescope shows the diffuse galaxy NGC 1052-DF2, lighter area in center. Several other galaxies can be seen through it. The unusual galaxy's stars are speeding around with no apparent influence from dark matter, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Panic spreads at Hyderabad airport after IndiGo plane tyre bursts

Another IndiGo flight 6E-7204, from Bengaluru to Vijaywada, skidded off the runway during landing in Vijayawada on Wednesday night. (Representational Image | PTI)

Two men paraded naked, tharshed by mob in Arunachal Pradesh for raping minor

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the four men, including her boyfriend, near the under-construction Gandhi Bridge on March 25. (Representational Image)

Will recommend CBI probe: MP official on journalist Sandeep Sharma's death

Sandeep Sharma, who worked for a news channel in Bhind, had complained to the district administration about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on the illicit sand mining. (Photo: ANI)

SC extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with welfare schemes to June 30

The earlier deadline for the linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes was March 31, 2018. (Photo: File)

Now black chicken at your door step with Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Kadaknath’ app

The minister said Kadaknath breed is known for its taste and nourishment value, especially high percentage of protein. (Photo: KadaknathChicken | Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham