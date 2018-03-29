'Chowkidar' weak as there is leak everywhere: Rahul's dig at PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said there was a ‘leak everywhere’ under the Modi government. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over CBSE calling for re-examination of Class 10 mathematics and Class 13 economics papers. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that there was a ‘leak everywhere’ under the Modi government.

Rahul wrote: “How many leaks? Data Leak, Aadhaar Leak, SSC Exam Leak, Election Date Leak, CBSE papers leaked, there is a leak in everything, chowkidar (watchman) is weak.”

The chowkidar remark is a direct reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in a speech when he said that he was the nation’s ‘chowkidar’ or security guard.

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has received a complaint by fax naming a person from Sector 8, Rajinder Nagar to be behind the paper leak of Class 10 and 12 examination papers.

The complaint received by an unknown source on March 23 claimed that the perpetrator runs a coaching institute, and also named two schools from the same vicinity as complicit in the leakage, the CBSE conveyed to the Delhi Police on Thursday.

In the letter to the Delhi Police, CBSE stated that the complaint copy was forwarded to the regional office of CBSE on March 24 and to Inspector Sushil Yadav on his Whatsapp.

‘On March 26, CBSE academic unit received an unaddressed envelope containing four sheets of hand written answer papers of economics paper held on that day. It was indicated in the papers kept inside the envelope that the question paper was leaked and circulated through four WhatsApp numbers,’ the letter read.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said a new 'foolproof' system would be in place from Monday for CBSE board exams following reports that the CBSE Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers had been leaked.

His comments came after the CBSE decided to re-conduct the two exams following fresh reports in social media that the class 10 paper had been leaked.

Javadekar said an internal probe was initiated into reports claiming that the papers were leaked. The minister said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the developments.

It seems some kind of gang is behind this and is doing it deliberately. A special team is already probing the matter and the guilty will not spared, he told reporters as he faced a barrage of questions about the repeated leaks.

On Monday, panic struck students following claims on Whatsapp that the class 12 economics paper has been leaked, though CBSE had denied it. On March 15, the social media was abuzz with reports that the class 12 accountancy paper had been leaked.

The Delhi Police's crime branch, on the other hand, has already begun investigating the alleged paper leak of the economics paper after registering a case in the matter.

