CBSE to hold re-exam of Class X Maths, XII Economics papers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 12:51 am IST
The dates for the retest will be announced on the CBSE website within a week, the board said.
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said that an internal probe has been initiated into the leaks and that a new “leak-proof” system would be put in place from Monday. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday that students will have to take Class X Mathematics and Class XII Economics exams again following shocking reports of paper leak. 

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the CBSE said, “Board has taken cognisance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With a view to uphold the sanctity of the Board examinations and in the interest of fairness of students, the Board has decided to reconduct the examinations.” Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said that an internal probe has been initiated into the leaks and that a new “leak-proof” system would be put in place from Monday.

