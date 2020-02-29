Nation Current Affairs 29 Feb 2020 NRC only after nod f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NRC only after nod from top court: P Muralidhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 29, 2020, 2:36 am IST
Updated Feb 29, 2020, 2:36 am IST
Rao said CAA would be implemented according to the Constitution.
P. Muralidhar Rao
 P. Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad: BJP general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao said citizens of the country would remain unaffected even after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is implemented. “I fail to understand why some people are asking for citizenship for Pakistani Mulsims,” he said.

He was participating in an “open debate” on the CAA here on Friday.

 

Mr Rao said CAA would be implemented according to the Constitution. “Some people are opposing it claiming CAA is against the Constitution,” he said.

The BJP leader claimed that Mahatma Gandhi, during Partition, had said that Pakistani Hindus could always come to India if they faced issues in the future. He said that while his party supported the National Register of Citizens, it could only be implemented based on guidelines specified by the Supreme Court.

“Currently, we are talking about CAA. We are not thinking about NRC. In any case, NRC can’t come out of thin air. It can come only based on a law. Right now, there is no need to talk about it. However, we are ready to talk about it,” Mr Muralidhar Rao said. He added that how NRC would be implemented would be decided after the Centre discusses it with state governments.

...
Tags: bjp, caa
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy at the swearing-in ceremony of the Mattampalli cooperative society members on Friday. (Photo: P. Anil Kumar)

BJP, TRS hit the jobless, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Their problems are compounded by having to submit copies of identity card and other details and visits by friends and family are often restricted.

Costly rents force Osmania University students into hostels

Iran is the hub for COVID 19 outside China, and the virus travelled from Iran to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Afghanistan through pilgrims, forcing pilgrimage to be suspended. (AFP photo)

India at virus risk from Kabul

Sensex and Nifty-50 had big gap down opening by more than 2 per cent and the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in the very first hour of trading and the index recorded an intra-day fall of 1,525.69 points.

Markets sneeze with Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Markets sneeze with Covid-19

Sensex and Nifty-50 had big gap down opening by more than 2 per cent and the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in the very first hour of trading and the index recorded an intra-day fall of 1,525.69 points.

India at virus risk from Kabul

Iran is the hub for COVID 19 outside China, and the virus travelled from Iran to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Afghanistan through pilgrims, forcing pilgrimage to be suspended. (AFP photo)

Costly rents force Osmania University students into hostels

Their problems are compounded by having to submit copies of identity card and other details and visits by friends and family are often restricted.

Covid-19 to fizzle out: Experts

If there are cases of Covid-19 even after November, it will mean that it has survived and is now another flu that strikes in the winters.

Hyderabad: Guideline tweak can lead to spike in cases

The ‘unknown origin’ infection in California is being seen as a case where the patterns have changed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham