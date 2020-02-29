Nation Current Affairs 29 Feb 2020 Mobile data suspende ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mobile data suspended in Meghalaya, 1 killed in clash

PTI
Published Feb 29, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 29, 2020, 3:49 pm IST
The clashes between the Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals broke out during anti-CAA and pro-ILP meeting held in Ichamati
Govt notification on mobile data services snapped in Meghalaya
 Govt notification on mobile data services snapped in Meghalaya

One person has been killed in clashes between KSU members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills after which mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts, officials said on Saturday.

The clashes between the Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals broke out during anti-CAA and pro-ILP meeting held in Ichamati area of the district on Friday, they said.

 

Mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts     East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills an South West Khasi hills of the state from Friday night for 48-hours, officials said.

Curfew was imposed in Shillong and adjoining areas with effect from 10 pm of February 28 to 8 am of February 29, an official order said.

...
Tags: mobile internet services, meghalaya
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong


Latest From Nation

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.

Central government deliberately fuelling Delhi riots, says Puducherry chief minister

A man shows the charred remains of his clinic, set ablaze by rioters (PTI Photo)

Hate messages, fake news on WhatsApp under Delhi Police radar

File photo of Major Abdul Rahim of the Afghan army who received a transplant of hands from a Kerala accident victim.

Afghan solder with ‘Kerala hands’ dies in bomb blast

New Delhi: Security personnel patrol on a street following clashes over the amended citizenship law, at Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi. (Photo Courtesy-PTI)

Delhi police unavailable when needed, ignored distress calls: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi police unavailable when needed, ignored distress calls: Report

New Delhi: Security personnel patrol on a street following clashes over the amended citizenship law, at Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi. (Photo Courtesy-PTI)

Muralidhar's midnight transfer: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan speaks up

Former CJI Balakrishnan

Kannur man died of high fever, not coronavirus

Medics screen Indians who arrived in New Delhi from Wuhan last week. PTI photo

Markets sneeze with Covid-19

Sensex and Nifty-50 had big gap down opening by more than 2 per cent and the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in the very first hour of trading and the index recorded an intra-day fall of 1,525.69 points.

India at virus risk from Kabul

Iran is the hub for COVID 19 outside China, and the virus travelled from Iran to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Afghanistan through pilgrims, forcing pilgrimage to be suspended. (AFP photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham