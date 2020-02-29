Nation Current Affairs 29 Feb 2020 Kannur man died of h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kannur man died of high fever, not coronavirus

PTI
Published Feb 29, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated Feb 29, 2020, 12:33 pm IST
The youngster working in Malaysia for two years landed at Kochi international airport and was immediately shifted to the medical college
Medics screen Indians who arrived in New Delhi from Wuhan last week. PTI photo
 Medics screen Indians who arrived in New Delhi from Wuhan last week. PTI photo

A 36-year-old man admitted to a government hospital here died early on Saturday due to high fever, health officials said.

The test results of blood samples of the man admitted to the isolation ward of the Coronavirus patients at Kalamassery Medical College hospital had confirmed that he was not infected with the deadly virus, doctors said.

 

He had been suffering from pneumonia for last five days, they said.

He was a diabetic too. His end came at 12.30 am due to multi organ failure, they said.

Medical authorities said his samples have been sent for detailed examination at the NiV lab at Alappuzha and awaiting the results.

The man from Kannur district had returned from Malaysia on Friday with high fever and breathing problem.

He was referred to the hospital after he was diagnosed with serious health issues during a thermal screening for Coronavirus at the international airport here upon his arrival from Malaysia, they said.

Doctors had said the health condition of the patient was not satisfactory.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas had visited the patient at the hospital on Friday, officials said.

Kerala had reported India's three Coronavirus cases but all three had been discharged from the hospitals marking their recovery of all three cases of infection in India reported from Kerala.

...
Tags: coronavirus in kerala, covid-19
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur


Related Stories

US delays ASEAN summit due to COVID 19

Latest From Nation

M J Akbar (PTI Photo)

#MeToo trial: MJ Akbar accuses Priya Ramani of defamation

Former CJI Balakrishnan

Muralidhar's midnight transfer: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan speaks up

The accident spot.

2 construction workers die in Mangaluru wall collapse

Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Muralidhar's midnight transfer: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan speaks up

Former CJI Balakrishnan

Markets sneeze with Covid-19

Sensex and Nifty-50 had big gap down opening by more than 2 per cent and the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in the very first hour of trading and the index recorded an intra-day fall of 1,525.69 points.

India at virus risk from Kabul

Iran is the hub for COVID 19 outside China, and the virus travelled from Iran to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Afghanistan through pilgrims, forcing pilgrimage to be suspended. (AFP photo)

Costly rents force Osmania University students into hostels

Their problems are compounded by having to submit copies of identity card and other details and visits by friends and family are often restricted.

Covid-19 to fizzle out: Experts

If there are cases of Covid-19 even after November, it will mean that it has survived and is now another flu that strikes in the winters.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham