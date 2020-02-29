Nation Current Affairs 29 Feb 2020 Govt docs can’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt docs can’t go on strike: Madras High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 29, 2020, 6:02 am IST
Updated Feb 29, 2020, 6:02 am IST
About 18,000 doctors participated in the week-long agitation after several pleas to the state government since January 2019 were of no avail.
Madras high court
 Madras high court

CHENNAI: Acting in public interest, the Madras high court  on Friday quashed all the 135 charge memos/transfer orders issued to government doctors who allegedly spearheaded an agitation in Tamil Nadu in October 2019, as “tainted and malafide” exercise of power by the State government, but also made clear that “government doctors do not have a right to go on a strike/boycott.”

Allowing a batch of writ petitions challenging the charge memos, transfer orders issued on the above doctors who were said to be in the forefront of the agitation - after they had called off their strike and returned to duty on November 1, 2019, on the assurance of the state chief minister and Tamil Nadu health minister that their long-pending demands including pay revision would be redressed as soon as possible, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the High Court also closed the connected miscellaneous petitions.

 

About 18,000 doctors participated in the week-long agitation after several pleas to the state government since January 2019 were of no avail. After a careful perusal of all the submissions and documents presented by both sides, Justice Anand Venkatesh said in his 72-page order, “this court has absolutely no hesitation in coming to a conclusion that the transfer orders and the charge memos issued to the petitioners are clearly tainted with malafide, and it has been issued only to punish the petitioners who were spearheading the agitation.”

Observing that the court had no alternative except to interfere with the charge memos and transfer orders issued by the Director of Medical Education and Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, the high court Judge directed that at the next ‘transfer counseling’ all the transfer orders issued against the petitioners be recalled and all petitioners “restored to their original position.”

Pulling up the Tamil Nadu government for not being a ‘model employer’ in this instance, the high court also held that the charge memos and transfer orders smacked of ‘vindictiveness’ and “are clearly punitive in nature.”

“The fact that the Government is yet to come out with a solution for the demands made by the Government doctors, shows that they are more interested in punishing the doctors than finding a solution for their demands. Doctors going on a strike/boycott, is a very rare phenomenon which does not happen very often. Unfortunately, the Government pushed the doctors to take the extreme step, and now the Government wants to punish the doctors and warns not to make any demands in future,” the Judge said.

...
Tags: madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms

Pragya Prasun

Acid attack victim Pragya Prasun has rehabilitated more than 250 fellow survivors

Some more people are likely to be arrested before the NIA comes out with a detailed account of the investigations and moves a designated court with the charge-sheet against the accused, the sources said.

NIA gets vital clues on Pulwama kingpin

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP BJP eyes second Rajya Sabha seat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Markets sneeze with Covid-19

Sensex and Nifty-50 had big gap down opening by more than 2 per cent and the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in the very first hour of trading and the index recorded an intra-day fall of 1,525.69 points.

India at virus risk from Kabul

Iran is the hub for COVID 19 outside China, and the virus travelled from Iran to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Afghanistan through pilgrims, forcing pilgrimage to be suspended. (AFP photo)

Costly rents force Osmania University students into hostels

Their problems are compounded by having to submit copies of identity card and other details and visits by friends and family are often restricted.

Covid-19 to fizzle out: Experts

If there are cases of Covid-19 even after November, it will mean that it has survived and is now another flu that strikes in the winters.

TRS faithful may get their nominated posts finally

TRS logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham