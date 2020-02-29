Nation Current Affairs 29 Feb 2020 AAP gives nod to pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AAP gives nod to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Feb 29, 2020, 5:38 am IST
Updated Feb 29, 2020, 5:38 am IST
The file was pending with AAP minister Satyendar Jain, who also handles the home department which is responsible for taking such decisions.
Kanhaiya Kumar
 Kanhaiya Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has permitted the prosecution of Left leader Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others over a long-pending sedition case that alleges the former JNU student led a procession that chanted “anti-national” slogans during an on-campus event in Feb. 2016.

The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised his government will take an early decision on grant of sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya in the  sedition case after a trial court had asked Delhi Police to file a status report on April 3. The file was pending with AAP minister Satyendar Jain, who also handles the home department which is responsible for taking such decisions.

 

The government had kept the file for the prosecution of Kumar  and other former JNU students for more than a year. Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, investigating agencies have to take the approval or sanction of the state government while filing charge sheets in sedition cases.

The sanction has been granted nearly 11 months after the court on April 6, 2019, asked the AAP government to take a decision with a reasonable timeframe —three months — while noting that the delay was leading to a violation of the due process of law. The government then told court that it needed more time to assess if the speeches made by Kumar and nine others were seditious in nature and said it would decide within a month after receiving the opinion of its standing counsel. It also accused the Delhi Police of filing the charge sheet in the 2016 incident in a “secret and hasty manner.”

The prosecution of Kumar and others in the sedition case had become a rallying point in the recent Assembly elections in Delhi in which the BJP had accused the AAP of “shielding” those who were “working against” the country. It was in January last year that a 1,200-page chargesheet, naming Kumar and nine others, including two more former JNU students  Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, was filed in the trial court.

...
Tags: kanhaiya kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms

Pragya Prasun

Acid attack victim Pragya Prasun has rehabilitated more than 250 fellow survivors

Some more people are likely to be arrested before the NIA comes out with a detailed account of the investigations and moves a designated court with the charge-sheet against the accused, the sources said.

NIA gets vital clues on Pulwama kingpin

Madras high court

Govt docs can’t go on strike: Madras High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Markets sneeze with Covid-19

Sensex and Nifty-50 had big gap down opening by more than 2 per cent and the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in the very first hour of trading and the index recorded an intra-day fall of 1,525.69 points.

India at virus risk from Kabul

Iran is the hub for COVID 19 outside China, and the virus travelled from Iran to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Afghanistan through pilgrims, forcing pilgrimage to be suspended. (AFP photo)

Costly rents force Osmania University students into hostels

Their problems are compounded by having to submit copies of identity card and other details and visits by friends and family are often restricted.

Covid-19 to fizzle out: Experts

If there are cases of Covid-19 even after November, it will mean that it has survived and is now another flu that strikes in the winters.

TRS faithful may get their nominated posts finally

TRS logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham