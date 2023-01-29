  
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid controversy over BBC film

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2023, 9:51 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 9:56 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country and asserted that such efforts will not succeed.

Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

The prime minister said that the entire world was looking towards India because of the youth of the country. Modi said his government had unleashed digital, start-up and innovation revolutions which are benefiting the youth.

"This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived," he said addressing the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebrations.

At the same time, the prime minister urged caution against attempts to divide the country.

"Desh ko todne ke kai bahane dhoonde jaate hein. Bhaanti, bhaanti ki baatein nikaal kar, Maa Bharti ki santaano ke beech main doodh mein daraar karne ki koshishe ho rahi hein (Several pretexts are being raised to break the country. Several issues are raked up to create divisions among the children of Mother India)," the prime minister said.

"Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India," he said. "Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti," Modi said.

"The mantra of unity is the ultimate antidote. The mantra of unity is a pledge as well as India's strength. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur," the prime minister said.

The prime minister's remarks came against the backdrop of the raging controversy over a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots that has been banned in India.

Modi lauded the NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day celebration and said the priority for the country would always be the young people who are brimming with energy and enthusiasm.

He said the youngsters have immense opportunities as his government was encouraging private participation in space and defence sectors where start-ups were making huge strides.

He highlighted the reforms in the defence sector, saying assault rifles that were imported earlier were now being manufactured within the country.

The prime minister said fast-paced border infrastructure work was taking place and it would open a new world of opportunities and possibilities for the youth.

Modi said it was also a time of great possibilities for the daughters of the country.

Police and paramilitary forces have witnessed the number of women doubling in the last eight years. The path has been paved for the deployment of women on the frontiers of all three armed, he said.

He said women have been recruited as sailors in the Navy and have also started entering combat roles in the armed forces.

First batch of women cadets has started training at the National Defence Academy in Pune and 1500 girl students have been admitted in Sainik Schools which were thrown open for the girl students for the first time, Modi said.

The prime minister said the National Cadet Corps too has seen a consistent rise in women participation in the last decade.

Earlier, the prime minister released a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 years of NCC.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar, Chief of Air Staff V R Chaudhari and Defence Secretary Girdhar Armaane were present on occasion. 

