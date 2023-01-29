  
Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injuries: Hospital officials

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2023, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 8:34 pm IST
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das being rushed to hospital after he was shot at by some unidentified miscreant near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, Sunday. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme. (PTI Photo)
 Odisha Health Minister Naba Das being rushed to hospital after he was shot at by some unidentified miscreant near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, Sunday. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme. (PTI Photo)

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, Apollo Hospital officials said.

Earlier in the day, Das was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured.

The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries, a statement issued by the hospital said.

...
